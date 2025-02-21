Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $CRVL Sells 1,512 Shares

Brandon O'Brien, the Chief Financial Officer of $CRVL, sold 1,512 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $177,721. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,630 shares of this class of $CRVL stock.

$CRVL Insider Trading Activity

$CRVL insiders have traded $CRVL stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

V GORDON CLEMONS (Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $9,163,995 .

. ALAN HOOPS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,600 shares for an estimated $3,704,461 .

. STEVEN J HAMERSLAG sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,234,787

MICHAEL G COMBS (CEO & President) sold 2,886 shares for an estimated $1,044,142

R JUDD JESSUP sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $779,000

BRANDON O'BRIEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,026 shares for an estimated $480,740 .

. JENNIFER YOSS (Vice President of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,995 shares for an estimated $250,447 .

. MARK E. BERTELS (EVP - Risk Management Services) sold 350 shares for an estimated $125,071

$CRVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $CRVL stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

