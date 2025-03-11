Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $CPNG Sells 75,350 Shares

Gaurav Anand, the Chief Financial Officer of $CPNG, sold 75,350 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $1,660,261. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,342,640 shares of this class of $CPNG stock.

$CPNG Insider Trading Activity

$CPNG insiders have traded $CPNG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOM KIM (CEO and Chairman) sold 15,000,000 shares for an estimated $344,550,000

CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC GREENOAKS has made 4 purchases buying 2,250,199 shares for an estimated $54,632,026 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HAROLD ROGERS (See Remarks) sold 273,977 shares for an estimated $6,437,473

GAURAV ANAND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 75,350 shares for an estimated $1,660,261

PRANAM KOLARI (VP, Search and Recommendations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,487 shares for an estimated $840,559.

$CPNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $CPNG stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

