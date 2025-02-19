Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $COIN Sells 5,500 Shares

ALESIA J HAAS, the Chief Financial Officer of $COIN, sold 5,500 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $1,533,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 118,970 shares of this class of $COIN stock.

$COIN Insider Trading Activity

$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 391 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 391 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 98 sales selling 1,563,450 shares for an estimated $469,727,172 .

. EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 372,980 shares for an estimated $116,020,691 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 166,303 shares for an estimated $50,734,897 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 50 sales selling 75,234 shares for an estimated $21,910,235 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 76 sales selling 65,972 shares for an estimated $16,331,247 .

. FREDERICK R WILSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $14,548,948 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 54,060 shares for an estimated $14,358,785 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 17,398 shares for an estimated $5,384,808 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 800 shares for an estimated $146,312.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 555 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.