Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of $APP Sells 4,850 Shares

Matthew Stumpf, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of $APP, sold 4,850 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $2,061,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 192,421 shares of this class of $APP stock.

$APP Insider Trading Activity

$APP insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 547 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 547 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 173 sales selling 1,690,000 shares for an estimated $603,829,369 .

. ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 192 sales selling 430,000 shares for an estimated $157,508,981 .

. VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 136 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $49,105,153 .

. VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 29,155 shares for an estimated $9,875,376 .

. CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $4,237,396 .

. MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,714 shares for an estimated $4,108,994 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 4,070 shares for an estimated $1,663,702.

$APP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 589 institutional investors add shares of $APP stock to their portfolio, and 545 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/16, 04/14.

on 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/16, 04/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

$APP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APP in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

$APP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $APP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $487.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a target price of $436.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $650.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Matthew Thornton from FBN Securities set a target price of $385.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $560.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Arete Research set a target price of $200.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $538.0 on 02/27/2025

