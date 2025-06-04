Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $CFLT Sells 8,000 Shares

Rohan Sivaram, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $CFLT, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $182,880. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 665,693 shares of this class of $CFLT stock.
$CFLT Insider Trading Activity
$CFLT insiders have traded $CFLT stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERICA SCHULTZ (PRESIDENT, FIELD OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 581,646 shares for an estimated $18,932,150.
- MATTHEW CRAIG MILLER has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 524,407 shares for an estimated $17,128,372.
- EDWARD JAY KREPS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 526,207 shares for an estimated $15,700,355.
- NEHA NARKHEDE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 386,300 shares for an estimated $11,489,111.
- ROHAN SIVARAM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 138,665 shares for an estimated $4,351,980.
- ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 108,334 shares for an estimated $3,476,827.
- JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,750 shares for an estimated $2,174,562.
- LARA CAIMI sold 34,500 shares for an estimated $1,080,540
- KONG PHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 33,796 shares for an estimated $1,046,401.
- MICHELANGELO VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $905,378.
- MELANIE DAVIS VINSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,024 shares for an estimated $612,182.
- BAN RYAN NORRIS MAC (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,936 shares for an estimated $513,557.
$CFLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $CFLT stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 12,517,000 shares (+3337.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $293,398,480
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 3,580,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,915,200
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,349,711 shares (+462.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,077,225
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,071,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,546,584
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,828,592 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,862,196
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,791,588 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,994,822
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,786,116 shares (+220.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,866,559
$CFLT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
$CFLT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CFLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 01/03/2025
- Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $37.0 on 12/18/2024
