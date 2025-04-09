Stocks
CDNA

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $CDNA Sells 265 Shares

April 09, 2025 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Abhishek Jain, the Chief Financial Officer of $CDNA, sold 265 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $4,695. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 337,418 shares of this class of $CDNA stock.

$CDNA Insider Trading Activity

$CDNA insiders have traded $CDNA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEORGE BICKERSTAFF sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $367,102
  • JEFFREY ADAM NOVACK (Secretary and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 13,110 shares for an estimated $297,873.
  • PETER MAAG sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $125,000
  • ABHISHEK JAIN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 265 shares for an estimated $4,695

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CDNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $CDNA stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BELLEVUE GROUP AG removed 1,771,044 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,918,052
  • DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 711,761 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,238,803
  • STATE STREET CORP added 623,010 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,338,644
  • ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 579,497 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,407,030
  • FMR LLC removed 543,696 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,640,531
  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 441,207 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,446,241
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 434,740 shares (+86.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,307,783

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CDNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CDNA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CDNA forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CDNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.