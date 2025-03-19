Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $CBRE Sells 2,000 Shares

Emma E. Giamartino, the Chief Financial Officer of $CBRE, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $251,380. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 107,343 shares of this class of $CBRE stock.

$CBRE Insider Trading Activity

$CBRE insiders have traded $CBRE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL G QUEENAN (CEO, Real Estate Investments) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,401,200

CHRISTOPHER T JENNY sold 8,444 shares for an estimated $1,144,428

EMMA E. GIAMARTINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $489,762 .

. VIKRAMADITYA KOHLI (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,049 shares for an estimated $142,024

CHAD J DOELLINGER (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 913 shares for an estimated $115,602.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CBRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of $CBRE stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CBRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBRE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CBRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CBRE forecast page.

$CBRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBRE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CBRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $152.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Steve Sakawa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $132.0 on 10/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.