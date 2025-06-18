Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $CASY Sells 7,835 Shares

Stephen P JR Bramlage, the Chief Financial Officer of $CASY, sold 7,835 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $3,988,955. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,397 shares of this class of $CASY stock.

$CASY Insider Trading Activity

$CASY insiders have traded $CASY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN P JR BRAMLAGE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,478 shares for an estimated $4,317,045 .

THOMAS P JR BRENNAN (Chief Merch. Officer) sold 6,600 shares for an estimated $3,339,798

LARREE M RENDA sold 4,762 shares for an estimated $2,008,992

ALLISON M. WING sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $502,160

MIKE SPANOS has made 2 purchases buying 756 shares for an estimated $298,358 and 0 sales.

KATRINA S LINDSEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $109,251.

$CASY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of $CASY stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CASY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CASY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

