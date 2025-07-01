Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $(CALX) Sells 10,000 Shares

CORY SINDELAR, the Chief Financial Officer of $(CALX), sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $520,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,285 shares of this class of $(CALX) stock.

$(CALX) Insider Trading Activity

$(CALX) insiders have traded $(CALX) stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $(CALX) stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL WEENING (President & CEO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,658,710

CARL RUSSO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,943,440 .

. CORY SINDELAR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $520,000

