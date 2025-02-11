News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $BLBD Sells 2,848 Shares

February 11, 2025 — 05:31 pm EST

Razvan Radulescu, the Chief Financial Officer of $BLBD, sold 2,848 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $108,565. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 88,664 shares of this class of $BLBD stock.

$BLBD Insider Trading Activity

$BLBD insiders have traded $BLBD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PHIL HORLOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 107,991 shares for an estimated $5,322,098.
  • RAZVAN RADULESCU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,019 shares for an estimated $930,809.
  • GURMINDER S BEDI sold 5,640 shares for an estimated $270,945
  • BRITTON SMITH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,016 shares for an estimated $245,307.
  • TED SCARTZ (SVP General Counsel) sold 2,985 shares for an estimated $145,079
  • DANIEL MARK THAU purchased 700 shares for an estimated $27,426

$BLBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $BLBD stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

