Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $BLBD Sells 2,848 Shares

Razvan Radulescu, the Chief Financial Officer of $BLBD, sold 2,848 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $108,565. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 88,664 shares of this class of $BLBD stock.

$BLBD Insider Trading Activity

$BLBD insiders have traded $BLBD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHIL HORLOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 107,991 shares for an estimated $5,322,098 .

. RAZVAN RADULESCU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,019 shares for an estimated $930,809 .

. GURMINDER S BEDI sold 5,640 shares for an estimated $270,945

BRITTON SMITH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,016 shares for an estimated $245,307 .

. TED SCARTZ (SVP General Counsel) sold 2,985 shares for an estimated $145,079

DANIEL MARK THAU purchased 700 shares for an estimated $27,426

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $BLBD stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.