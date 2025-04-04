Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $BCYC Sells 215 Shares

Alethia Young, the Chief Financial Officer of $BCYC, sold 215 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $1,724. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 45,390 shares of this class of $BCYC stock.

$BCYC Insider Trading Activity

$BCYC insiders have traded $BCYC stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER has made 10 purchases buying 1,485,397 shares for an estimated $21,230,384 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TRAVIS ALVIN THOMPSON (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,170 shares for an estimated $226,905 .

. KEVIN LEE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,799 shares for an estimated $216,564 .

. ALISTAIR MILNES (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,685 shares for an estimated $95,160 .

. MICHAEL SKYNNER (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,075 shares for an estimated $74,412 .

. SANTIAGO ARROYO (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) sold 4,943 shares for an estimated $69,646

NIGEL CROCKETT (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,519 shares for an estimated $50,200 .

. MICHAEL CHARLES FERGUSON HANNAY (CHIEF PROD & SUPPLY CHAIN OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,851 shares for an estimated $35,735 .

. ALETHIA YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,610 shares for an estimated $21,379.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCYC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $BCYC stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BCYC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCYC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/24/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BCYC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BCYC forecast page.

$BCYC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCYC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BCYC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $48.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Kalpit Patel from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.