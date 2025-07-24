Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $BAND Sells 1,136 Shares

Daryl Raiford, the Chief Financial Officer of $BAND, sold 1,136 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $17,778. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 121,412 shares of this class of $BAND stock.

$BAND Insider Trading Activity

$BAND insiders have traded $BAND stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARYL RAIFORD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 40,800 shares for an estimated $620,321 .

. REBECCA BOTTORFF (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,800 shares for an estimated $517,325 .

. RICHARD BRANDON ASBILL (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,543 shares for an estimated $344,966 .

. DAVID A. MORKEN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,652 shares for an estimated $286,658 .

. DEVESH AGARWAL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,342 shares for an estimated $128,734 .

. KADE ROSS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,572 shares for an estimated $101,089 .

. DEVIN M KRUPKA (Controller, PAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,543 shares for an estimated $85,223.

$BAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $BAND stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BAND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAND in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

$BAND Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAND recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BAND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 William Power from Baird set a target price of $15.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Patrick Walravens from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $36.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Ryan Macwilliams from Barclays set a target price of $22.0 on 02/21/2025

