Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $AXSM Sells 3,000 Shares

Nick Pizzie, the Chief Financial Officer of $AXSM, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $393,210. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 42,187 shares of this class of $AXSM stock.

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530 .

. MARK E SAAD sold 11,016 shares for an estimated $1,005,870

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

