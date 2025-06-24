Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $ARVN Sells 5,700 Shares

Andrew Saik, the Chief Financial Officer of $ARVN, sold 5,700 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $43,377. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 164,401 shares of this class of $ARVN stock.
$ARVN Insider Trading Activity
$ARVN insiders have traded $ARVN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN G HOUSTON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,338 shares for an estimated $523,880.
- IAN TAYLOR (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,020 shares for an estimated $150,752.
- ANGELA M CACACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,790 shares for an estimated $89,584.
- NOAH BERKOWITZ (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,658 shares for an estimated $74,372
- ANDREW SAIK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $43,377
- DAVID K LOOMIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,214 shares for an estimated $20,334
$ARVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $ARVN stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 6,726,491 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,219,966
- BELLEVUE GROUP AG removed 2,389,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,774,991
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,339,961 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,857,052
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,800,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,636,000
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 1,776,555 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,471,416
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,660,130 shares (-75.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,654,112
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,563,150 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,973,313
$ARVN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARVN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
$ARVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARVN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ARVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $24.0 on 06/02/2025
- Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $11.0 on 05/05/2025
- Jeet Mukherjee from BTIG set a target price of $16.0 on 05/02/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025
- Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/12/2025
- Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 03/12/2025
