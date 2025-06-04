Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $AMRK Sells 5,000 Shares

Kathleen Taylor-Simpson, the Chief Financial Officer of $AMRK, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $103,420. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $AMRK stock.
$AMRK Insider Trading Activity
$AMRK insiders have traded $AMRK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHLEEN TAYLOR-SIMPSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $103,420
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AMRK stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRAETORIAN PR LLC removed 400,000 shares (-42.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,148,000
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 337,075 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,551,592
- INVESCO LTD. added 286,512 shares (+120.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,268,809
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 247,416 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,779,198
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 232,539 shares (+2692.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,899,514
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 226,792 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,753,713
- CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC removed 189,718 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,813,145
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.