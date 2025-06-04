Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $AMRK Sells 5,000 Shares

Kathleen Taylor-Simpson, the Chief Financial Officer of $AMRK, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $103,420. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $AMRK stock.

$AMRK Insider Trading Activity

$AMRK insiders have traded $AMRK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN TAYLOR-SIMPSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $103,420

$AMRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AMRK stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

