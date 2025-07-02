Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $ALRM Sells 754 Shares

Kevin Christopher Bradley, the Chief Financial Officer of $ALRM, sold 754 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $42,789. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 53,056 shares of this class of $ALRM stock.
$ALRM Insider Trading Activity
$ALRM insiders have traded $ALRM stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL RAMOS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,075 shares for an estimated $1,058,477.
- STEPHEN TRUNDLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,823 shares for an estimated $508,428.
- DANIEL KERZNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,164 shares for an estimated $297,255.
- STEVE VALENZUELA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,001.
- JEFFREY A BEDELL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $288,145.
- KEVIN CHRISTOPHER BRADLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,144 shares for an estimated $65,998.
- STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $59,640
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $ALRM stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 596,472 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,193,666
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN added 447,787 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,919,346
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 413,895 shares (+36.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,033,256
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 235,151 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,086,153
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 198,817 shares (-2.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,064,166
- PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD added 187,398 shares (+152.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,428,698
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 183,503 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,211,941
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.