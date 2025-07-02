Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $ALRM Sells 754 Shares

Kevin Christopher Bradley, the Chief Financial Officer of $ALRM, sold 754 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $42,789. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 53,056 shares of this class of $ALRM stock.

$ALRM Insider Trading Activity

$ALRM insiders have traded $ALRM stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL RAMOS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,075 shares for an estimated $1,058,477 .

. STEPHEN TRUNDLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,823 shares for an estimated $508,428 .

. DANIEL KERZNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,164 shares for an estimated $297,255 .

. STEVE VALENZUELA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,001 .

. JEFFREY A BEDELL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $288,145 .

. KEVIN CHRISTOPHER BRADLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,144 shares for an estimated $65,998 .

. STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $59,640

$ALRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $ALRM stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

