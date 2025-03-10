Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $ALRM Sells 1,564 Shares

Steve Valenzuela, the Chief Financial Officer of $ALRM, sold 1,564 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $93,167. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,500 shares of this class of $ALRM stock.

$ALRM Insider Trading Activity

$ALRM insiders have traded $ALRM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN TRUNDLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,500 shares for an estimated $3,238,444 .

. DANIEL KERZNER (See Remarks) sold 32,851 shares for an estimated $2,181,306

STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 2,625 shares for an estimated $156,633

STEVE VALENZUELA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,564 shares for an estimated $93,167

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $ALRM stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.