Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $ALRM Sells 1,564 Shares

Steve Valenzuela, the Chief Financial Officer of $ALRM, sold 1,564 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $93,167. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,500 shares of this class of $ALRM stock.
$ALRM Insider Trading Activity
$ALRM insiders have traded $ALRM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN TRUNDLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,500 shares for an estimated $3,238,444.
- DANIEL KERZNER (See Remarks) sold 32,851 shares for an estimated $2,181,306
- STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 2,625 shares for an estimated $156,633
- STEVE VALENZUELA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,564 shares for an estimated $93,167
$ALRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $ALRM stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 698,848 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,489,958
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 564,431 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,317,404
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 452,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,505,920
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 411,250 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,004,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 394,420 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,980,736
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 351,779 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,388,163
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 351,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,189,170
