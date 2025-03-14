Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $AKRO Sells 676 Shares

William Richard White, the Chief Financial Officer of $AKRO, sold 676 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $30,338. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,959 shares of this class of $AKRO stock.

$AKRO Insider Trading Activity

$AKRO insiders have traded $AKRO stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CHENG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 322,855 shares for an estimated $11,842,497 .

. G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,600,000

CATRIONA YALE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 198,463 shares for an estimated $8,872,600 .

. JONATHAN YOUNG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 183,219 shares for an estimated $6,549,083 .

. TIMOTHY ROLPH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 71,634 shares for an estimated $3,649,443 .

. PATRICK LAMY (Senior VP, Commercial Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,925 shares for an estimated $390,850 .

. WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,493 shares for an estimated $117,074.

$AKRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $AKRO stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AKRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AKRO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 09/17/2024

