Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $AEVA Sells 10,123 Shares

Saurabh Sinha, the Chief Financial Officer of $AEVA, sold 10,123 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $314,702. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 992,949 shares of this class of $AEVA stock.

$AEVA Insider Trading Activity

$AEVA insiders have traded $AEVA stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 6 purchases buying 5,849,249 shares for an estimated $34,514,583 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MINA REZK (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 720,000 shares for an estimated $6,996,469 .

. SOROUSH SALEHIAN DARDASHTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $4,996,238 .

. HRACH SIMONIAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,486,475 .

. SAURABH SINHA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,123 shares for an estimated $314,702

STEPHEN PAUL ZADESKY sold 14,851 shares for an estimated $52,049

$AEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $AEVA stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AEVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEVA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

$AEVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEVA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AEVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $9.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.22 on 03/21/2025

