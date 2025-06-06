Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $ABNB Sells 6,250 Shares

Elinor Mertz, the Chief Financial Officer of $ABNB, sold 6,250 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $826,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 467,611 shares of this class of $ABNB stock.

$ABNB Insider Trading Activity

$ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 138 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 138 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 2,809,929 shares for an estimated $360,140,114 .

. BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 815,692 shares for an estimated $119,003,801 .

. NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 214,189 shares for an estimated $33,443,491 .

. ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 73,395 shares for an estimated $10,372,997 .

. ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 44,863 shares for an estimated $6,188,776 .

. DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000

$ABNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 652 institutional investors add shares of $ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 592 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABNB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$ABNB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABNB in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$ABNB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABNB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ABNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $180.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $101.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Stephen Ju from UBS set a target price of $143.0 on 02/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

