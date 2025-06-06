Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $ABEO Sells 17,795 Shares

Joseph Walter Vazzano, the Chief Financial Officer of $ABEO, sold 17,795 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $120,294. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 491,246 shares of this class of $ABEO stock.
$ABEO Insider Trading Activity
$ABEO insiders have traded $ABEO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VISHWAS SESHADRI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,676 shares for an estimated $462,069.
- JOSEPH WALTER VAZZANO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 17,795 shares for an estimated $120,294
- MARK ALVINO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $100,120.
- BRENDAN M. O'MALLEY (SVP, General Counsel) sold 10,470 shares for an estimated $70,777
$ABEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ABEO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,307,203 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,222,286
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,210,732 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,763,084
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 621,763 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,959,591
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 402,944 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,918,013
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 281,072 shares (+547.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,337,902
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 233,745 shares (+1669607.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,112,626
- WESTERN STANDARD LLC added 196,781 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $936,677
$ABEO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABEO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
$ABEO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ABEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Willey from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025
- An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $16.0 on 03/05/2025
