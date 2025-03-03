Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $AADI Sells 2,806 Shares

Scott M. Giacobello, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $AADI, sold 2,806 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $6,594. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,944 shares of this class of $AADI stock.
$AADI Insider Trading Activity
$AADI insiders have traded $AADI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NEIL DESAI (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $68,316
- DAVID JAMES LENNON (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,379 shares for an estimated $32,168.
- SCOTT M. GIACOBELLO (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 2,806 shares for an estimated $6,594
$AADI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $AADI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- QVT FINANCIAL LP added 2,313,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,299,729
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,500,000 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,732,500
- ALLY BRIDGE GROUP (NY) LLC added 817,939 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,580,597
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 509,572 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,049,718
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 438,760 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,384,287
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 154,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $317,796
- BML CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 100,000 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $315,500
