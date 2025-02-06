Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ZM Sells 2,592 Shares

Eric S. Yuan, the Chief Executive Officer of $ZM, sold 2,592 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $225,227. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ZM stock.

$ZM Insider Trading Activity

$ZM insiders have traded $ZM stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S. YUAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 965,084 shares for an estimated $76,779,575 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,800,697 .

. APARNA BAWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 44,494 shares for an estimated $3,265,984 .

. KELLY STECKELBERG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 45,867 shares for an estimated $3,067,558 .

. VELCHAMY SANKARLINGAM (Pres. of Engineering & Product) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,387 shares for an estimated $2,118,751 .

. SHANE CREHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,613 shares for an estimated $901,358 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $310,650.

$ZM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of $ZM stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

