Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $ZM Sells 22,736 Shares

Eric S. Yuan, the Chief Executive Officer of $ZM, sold 22,736 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $1,695,812. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 68,397 shares of this class of $ZM stock.

$ZM Insider Trading Activity

$ZM insiders have traded $ZM stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S. YUAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 1,126,908 shares for an estimated $88,964,603 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,800,697 .

. APARNA BAWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 43,614 shares for an estimated $3,206,065 .

. KELLY STECKELBERG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,953 shares for an estimated $2,159,073 .

. VELCHAMY SANKARLINGAM (Pres. of Engineering & Product) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,387 shares for an estimated $2,118,751 .

. SHANE CREHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,613 shares for an estimated $901,358 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $310,650.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of $ZM stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.