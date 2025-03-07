Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $YUM Sells 2,403 Shares

David W Gibbs, the Chief Executive Officer of $YUM, sold 2,403 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $384,480. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 157,893 shares of this class of $YUM stock.

$YUM Insider Trading Activity

$YUM insiders have traded $YUM stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W GIBBS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 61,146 shares for an estimated $9,076,717 .

. DAVID ERIC RUSSELL (Vice President, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,251 shares for an estimated $3,432,942 .

. JUSTIN SKALA sold 1,523 shares for an estimated $221,261

ERIKA BURKHARDT (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 597 shares for an estimated $94,964.

$YUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 479 institutional investors add shares of $YUM stock to their portfolio, and 575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

