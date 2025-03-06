Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $YUM Sells 20,604 Shares

David W Gibbs, the Chief Executive Officer of $YUM, sold 20,604 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $3,297,258. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 160,296 shares of this class of $YUM stock.
$YUM Insider Trading Activity
$YUM insiders have traded $YUM stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID W GIBBS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 58,743 shares for an estimated $8,692,237.
- DAVID ERIC RUSSELL (Vice President, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,251 shares for an estimated $3,432,942.
- JUSTIN SKALA sold 1,523 shares for an estimated $221,261
$YUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 479 institutional investors add shares of $YUM stock to their portfolio, and 575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,234,918 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $299,836,598
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,556,478 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,817,088
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,240,842 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,471,362
- SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS, LP removed 923,550 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,903,468
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 785,569 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,391,937
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 776,012 shares (-69.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,109,769
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 646,872 shares (+519.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $90,374,487
