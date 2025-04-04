Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $XMTR Sells 9,331 Shares

Randolph Altschuler, the Chief Executive Officer of $XMTR, sold 9,331 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $234,787. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 328,934 shares of this class of $XMTR stock.
$XMTR Insider Trading Activity
$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,819 shares for an estimated $1,076,285.
- PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 32,352 shares for an estimated $1,036,169.
- RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,897 shares for an estimated $968,029.
- MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) sold 16,564 shares for an estimated $498,245
- EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,729 shares for an estimated $109,966.
$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,266,767 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,040,280
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,025,149 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,732,856
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 781,049 shares (+2144.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,319,550
- FMR LLC removed 766,501 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,698,932
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 710,196 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,296,961
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 650,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,764,365
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 590,974 shares (+225.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,210,950
$XMTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XMTR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024
$XMTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XMTR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XMTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Greg Palm from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $30.0 on 11/06/2024
- Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/06/2024
- Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 10/18/2024
