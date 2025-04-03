Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $WLFC Sells 481 Shares

Austin Chandler Willis, the Chief Executive Officer of $WLFC, sold 481 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $76,732. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 208,095 shares of this class of $WLFC stock.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 50,700 shares for an estimated $10,255,205 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,739,049 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,066,200

AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 13,800 shares for an estimated $2,600,741 .

. RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

