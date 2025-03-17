Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $WGS Sells 10,559 Shares

Katherine Stueland, the Chief Executive Officer of $WGS, sold 10,559 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $1,021,146. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 41.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,865 shares of this class of $WGS stock.

$WGS Insider Trading Activity

$WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT MOUNT SINAI ICAHN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,012,941 shares for an estimated $75,328,722 .

. KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 147,182 shares for an estimated $12,198,845 .

. KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 69,947 shares for an estimated $6,032,223 .

. JASON RYAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $3,316,879.

$WGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $WGS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

