Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $UPST Sells 100 Shares

Dave Girouard, the Chief Executive Officer of $UPST, sold 100 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $7,958. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,614 shares of this class of $UPST stock.

$UPST Insider Trading Activity

$UPST insiders have traded $UPST stock on the open market 107 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 107 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL GU (Chief Technology Offier) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 442,507 shares for an estimated $28,558,916 .

. DAVE GIROUARD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 217,233 shares for an estimated $15,707,943 .

. SCOTT DARLING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 186,902 shares for an estimated $9,200,305 .

. SANJAY DATTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 52,689 shares for an estimated $3,448,446 .

. CASSIDY SUKHINDER SINGH has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 29,992 shares for an estimated $2,233,277 .

. NATALIA MIRGORODSKAYA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 15,716 shares for an estimated $812,617 .

. KERRY WHORTON COOPER sold 500 shares for an estimated $37,295

$UPST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $UPST stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

