Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $TZUP Sells 2,500,000 Shares

ROBERT A STEELE, the Chief Executive Officer of $TZUP, sold 2,500,000 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $1,250,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 80.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 604,780 shares of this class of $TZUP stock.

$TZUP Insider Trading Activity

$TZUP insiders have traded $TZUP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A STEELE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000 .

. ROBERT L HAAG has made 3 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $32,457 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ISAAC DIETRICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,418 shares for an estimated $8,998 and 0 sales.

$TZUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $TZUP stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

