Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $TXG Sells 7,942 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 07:05 pm EST

Serge Saxonov, the Chief Executive Officer of $TXG, sold 7,942 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $84,393. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 871,540 shares of this class of $TXG stock.

$TXG Insider Trading Activity

$TXG insiders have traded $TXG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALAN MATEO purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $445,572
  • SERGE SAXONOV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,727 shares for an estimated $232,351.
  • BENJAMIN J. HINDSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,380 shares for an estimated $130,088.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TXG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $TXG stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


