Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $TXG Sells 7,942 Shares

Serge Saxonov, the Chief Executive Officer of $TXG, sold 7,942 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $84,393. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 871,540 shares of this class of $TXG stock.

$TXG Insider Trading Activity

$TXG insiders have traded $TXG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN MATEO purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $445,572

SERGE SAXONOV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,727 shares for an estimated $232,351 .

. BENJAMIN J. HINDSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,380 shares for an estimated $130,088.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TXG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $TXG stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.