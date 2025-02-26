Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $TRGP Sells 6,219 Shares

MATTHEW J MELOY, the Chief Executive Officer of $TRGP, sold 6,219 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $1,219,386. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 725,628 shares of this class of $TRGP stock.
$TRGP Insider Trading Activity
$TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOE BOB PERKINS sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $23,329,500
- MATTHEW J MELOY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,837 shares for an estimated $9,527,064.
- JENNIFER R. KNEALE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $5,750,806.
- D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,709,762
- PAUL W CHUNG sold 18,037 shares for an estimated $3,427,616
- JULIE H. BOUSHKA (Senior VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,260 shares for an estimated $2,527,022.
- CHARLES R CRISP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $1,522,247.
- ROBERT MURARO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $871,240.
$TRGP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,278,267 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,670,659
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 2,203,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $393,335,460
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,319,105 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,460,242
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 1,038,350 shares (+981.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,345,475
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,037,513 shares (+1038.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,196,070
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 825,267 shares (+568.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,310,159
- INVESCO LTD. removed 668,365 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,303,152
