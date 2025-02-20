Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $TRAK Sells 3,000 Shares

RANDALL K FIELDS, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $TRAK, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $64,744. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 301,500 shares of this class of $TRAK stock.
$TRAK Insider Trading Activity
$TRAK insiders have traded $TRAK stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL K FIELDS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $2,900,116.
$TRAK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $TRAK stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB added 169,348 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,747,671
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 86,970 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,924,646
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 82,797 shares (+307.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,832,297
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 34,819 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $770,544
- ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC added 28,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $626,101
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 25,517 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $471,298
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 25,011 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $553,493
