Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $TRAK Sells 3,000 Shares

RANDALL K FIELDS, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $TRAK, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $64,744. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 301,500 shares of this class of $TRAK stock.

$TRAK Insider Trading Activity

$TRAK insiders have traded $TRAK stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL K FIELDS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $2,900,116.

$TRAK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $TRAK stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

