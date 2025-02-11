Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $TRAK Sells 2,500 Shares

RANDALL K FIELDS, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $TRAK, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $51,335. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 304,500 shares of this class of $TRAK stock.

$TRAK Insider Trading Activity

$TRAK insiders have traded $TRAK stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL K FIELDS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 127,500 shares for an estimated $2,740,755.

$TRAK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $TRAK stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

