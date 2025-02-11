Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $TRAK Sells 2,500 Shares

RANDALL K FIELDS, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $TRAK, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $51,335. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 304,500 shares of this class of $TRAK stock.
$TRAK Insider Trading Activity
$TRAK insiders have traded $TRAK stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL K FIELDS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 127,500 shares for an estimated $2,740,755.
$TRAK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $TRAK stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB added 169,348 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,747,671
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 86,970 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,924,646
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 82,797 shares (+307.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,832,297
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 63,981 shares (+202.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,181,729
- STATE STREET CORP added 32,657 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $603,174
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 31,200 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $576,264
- ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC added 28,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $626,101
