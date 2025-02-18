Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $TCX Sells 2,000 Shares

ELLIOT NOSS, the Chief Executive Officer of $TCX, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $31,940. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 475,958 shares of this class of $TCX stock.

$TCX Insider Trading Activity

$TCX insiders have traded $TCX stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLIOT NOSS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 46,560 shares for an estimated $907,564.

$TCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $TCX stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.