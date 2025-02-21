Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $STEP Sells 6,814 Shares

Scott W Hart, the Chief Executive Officer of $STEP, sold 6,814 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $415,654. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 113,186 shares of this class of $STEP stock.

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $4,392,372 .

. MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $398,548 .

. DAVID Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $204,629

ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,267 shares for an estimated $84,085.

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

