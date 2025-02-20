Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SPSC Sells 1,028 Shares

Chadwick Collins, the Chief Executive Officer of $SPSC, sold 1,028 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $150,847. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,271,918 shares of this class of $SPSC stock.
$SPSC Insider Trading Activity
$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 24,070 shares for an estimated $4,205,783.
- DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 21,671 shares for an estimated $3,973,472.
- CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 11,351 shares for an estimated $1,822,307.
- JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 7,754 shares for an estimated $1,322,162.
$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 742,686 shares (+109.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,646,797
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 585,971 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,812,804
- INVESCO LTD. removed 319,152 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,720,776
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 280,764 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,657,768
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 252,575 shares (+99.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,471,274
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 191,740 shares (+33.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,278,242
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 186,623 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,336,765
