Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SPSC Sells 1,028 Shares

Chadwick Collins, the Chief Executive Officer of $SPSC, sold 1,028 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $150,847. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,271,918 shares of this class of $SPSC stock.

$SPSC Insider Trading Activity

$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 24,070 shares for an estimated $4,205,783 .

. DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 21,671 shares for an estimated $3,973,472 .

. CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 11,351 shares for an estimated $1,822,307 .

. JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 7,754 shares for an estimated $1,322,162.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.