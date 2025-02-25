News & Insights

SPIR

Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SPIR Sells 17,979 Shares

February 25, 2025 — 06:01 pm EST

Theresa Condor, the Chief Executive Officer of $SPIR, sold 17,979 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $202,587. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 359,173 shares of this class of $SPIR stock.

$SPIR Insider Trading Activity

$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PETER PLATZER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,584 shares for an estimated $1,320,431.
  • THERESA CONDOR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,571 shares for an estimated $462,368.
  • LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,506 shares for an estimated $356,397.
  • BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,677 shares for an estimated $310,085.

$SPIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


