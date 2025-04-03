Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SNEX Sells 45,000 Shares

Philip Andrew Smith, the Chief Executive Officer of $SNEX, sold 45,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $3,417,556. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 351,711 shares of this class of $SNEX stock.

$SNEX Insider Trading Activity

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456 .

. PHILIP ANDREW SMITH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,500 shares for an estimated $3,759,079 .

. GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295

DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118 .

. MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011

ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306 .

. JOHN MOORE FOWLER sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $180,252

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNEX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

