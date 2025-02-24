Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SNCR Sells 17,389 Shares

Jeffrey George Miller, the Chief Executive Officer of $SNCR, sold 17,389 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $179,802. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 336,232 shares of this class of $SNCR stock.

$SNCR Insider Trading Activity

$SNCR insiders have traded $SNCR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. B. has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,203 shares for an estimated $592,887 .

. JEFFREY GEORGE MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,389 shares for an estimated $341,802 .

. MARTIN FRANCIS BERNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,277 shares for an estimated $240,325 .

. LOU FERRARO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,768 shares for an estimated $78,454 .

. CHRISTINA GABRYS (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,842 shares for an estimated $69,095

PATRICK JOSEPH DORAN (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $48,002

$SNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $SNCR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

