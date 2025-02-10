Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SNAP Sells 150,000 Shares

Evan Spiegel, the Chief Executive Officer of $SNAP, sold 150,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $1,571,715. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,027,844 shares of this class of $SNAP stock.

$SNAP Insider Trading Activity

$SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,504,800

EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,450,240 .

. ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 276,117 shares for an estimated $2,747,096 .

. MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 248,841 shares for an estimated $2,643,950 .

. DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 209,561 shares for an estimated $2,197,849 .

. REBECCA MORROW (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,348 shares for an estimated $651,375 .

. JOANNA COLES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,403 shares for an estimated $101,204 .

. ELIZABETH JENKINS sold 9,965 shares for an estimated $91,578

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.