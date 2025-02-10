News & Insights

Stocks
SNAP

Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SNAP Sells 150,000 Shares

February 10, 2025 — 07:15 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Evan Spiegel, the Chief Executive Officer of $SNAP, sold 150,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $1,571,715. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,027,844 shares of this class of $SNAP stock.

$SNAP Insider Trading Activity

$SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,504,800
  • EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,450,240.
  • ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 276,117 shares for an estimated $2,747,096.
  • MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 248,841 shares for an estimated $2,643,950.
  • DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 209,561 shares for an estimated $2,197,849.
  • REBECCA MORROW (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,348 shares for an estimated $651,375.
  • JOANNA COLES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,403 shares for an estimated $101,204.
  • ELIZABETH JENKINS sold 9,965 shares for an estimated $91,578

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 15,801,347 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $169,074,412
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 13,994,418 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $149,740,272
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 13,809,182 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $147,758,247
  • JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 10,946,968 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $117,132,557
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 9,798,745 shares (+108.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $104,846,571
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 8,094,832 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,614,702
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,968,911 shares (+129.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,567,347

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SNAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.