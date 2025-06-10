Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SITM Sells 10,000 Shares

RAJESH VASHIST, the Chief Executive Officer of $SITM, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $2,150,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 474,763 shares of this class of $SITM stock.

$SITM Insider Trading Activity

$SITM insiders have traded $SITM stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORP /FI MEGACHIPS sold 180,000 shares for an estimated $27,360,000

RAJESH VASHIST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $9,474,000 .

. VINCENT P PANGRAZIO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $3,007,813 .

. LIONEL BONNOT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,383 shares for an estimated $2,722,900 .

. FARIBORZ ASSADERAGHI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,919 shares for an estimated $2,577,665 .

. PIYUSH B SEVALIA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,057 shares for an estimated $2,493,882 .

. SAMSHEER AHAMAD (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,728 shares for an estimated $2,402,864 .

. TOM DANG-HSING YIU sold 2,115 shares for an estimated $423,000

RAMAN CHITKARA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $387,500 .

. ELIZABETH A. HOWE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $312,000

TORSTEN KREINDL sold 950 shares for an estimated $196,650

$SITM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $SITM stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

