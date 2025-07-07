Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SIBN Sells 757 Shares

LAURA FRANCIS, the Chief Executive Officer of $SIBN, sold 757 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $13,822. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 362,141 shares of this class of $SIBN stock.

$SIBN Insider Trading Activity

$SIBN insiders have traded $SIBN stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA FRANCIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 103,291 shares for an estimated $1,820,239 .

. ANSHUL MAHESHWARI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 69,729 shares for an estimated $1,256,623 .

. ANTHONY J RECUPERO (President, Commercial Ops) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 20,299 shares for an estimated $349,170 .

. MICHAEL A. PISETSKY (SVP, Ops & Adm/Chief Legal Ofr) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,714 shares for an estimated $169,427 .

. JEFFREY W DUNN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,669 shares for an estimated $101,677.

$SIBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $SIBN stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

