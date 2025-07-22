Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SHCO Sells 100,000 Shares

Andrew Carnie, the Chief Executive Officer of $SHCO, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $637,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,103,975 shares of this class of $SHCO stock.
$SHCO Insider Trading Activity
$SHCO insiders have traded $SHCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW CARNIE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,436 shares for an estimated $1,228,796.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SHCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $SHCO stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THIRD POINT LLC added 2,847,924 shares (+121.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,600,170
- SYCALE ADVISORS (NY) LLC added 678,248 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,191,572
- PELHAM CAPITAL LTD. removed 674,881 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,170,764
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 279,282 shares (-93.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,725,962
- MORGAN STANLEY added 202,097 shares (+181.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,248,959
- CLEARALPHA TECHNOLOGIES LP added 195,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,205,100
- GROUPE LA FRANCAISE added 192,952 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,192,443
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SHCO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHCO forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.