Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SHCO Sells 100,000 Shares

Andrew Carnie, the Chief Executive Officer of $SHCO, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $637,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,103,975 shares of this class of $SHCO stock.

$SHCO Insider Trading Activity

$SHCO insiders have traded $SHCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CARNIE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,436 shares for an estimated $1,228,796.

$SHCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $SHCO stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

