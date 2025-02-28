Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $SERV Sells 3,713 Shares

Ali Kashani, the Chief Executive Officer of $SERV, sold 3,713 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $34,215. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,225,852 shares of this class of $SERV stock.

$SERV Insider Trading Activity

$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 191,903 shares for an estimated $2,752,556 .

. JAMES BUCKLY JORDAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 249,917 shares for an estimated $2,288,133 .

. EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 103,000 shares for an estimated $949,708 .

. TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 54,076 shares for an estimated $693,815 .

. DAVID MICHAEL GOLDBERG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $135,870

$SERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

