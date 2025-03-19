Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $RXT Sells 521,840 Shares

Amar Maletira, the Chief Executive Officer of $RXT, sold 521,840 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $975,840. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,368,328 shares of this class of $RXT stock.

$RXT Insider Trading Activity

$RXT insiders have traded $RXT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMAR MALETIRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 874,894 shares for an estimated $1,826,248 .

. MARK A. MARINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 331,476 shares for an estimated $820,753 .

. DHARMENDRA KUMAR SINHA (EVP, President, Public Cloud) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 305,759 shares for an estimated $666,996 .

. SRINI KOUSHIK (President, Technology) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 110,635 shares for an estimated $232,424 .

. BRIAN LILLIE (EVP, President Private Cloud) sold 20,165 shares for an estimated $51,219

ANTHONY C. ROBERTS purchased 19,455 shares for an estimated $50,583

KELLIE TEAL-GUESS (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,405 shares for an estimated $30,588.

$RXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $RXT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

