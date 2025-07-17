Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $RELY Sells 14,583 Shares

Matthew B. Oppenheimer, the Chief Executive Officer of $RELY, sold 14,583 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $252,285. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,198,266 shares of this class of $RELY stock.

$RELY Insider Trading Activity

$RELY insiders have traded $RELY stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD NASPERS sold 11,900,000 shares for an estimated $272,331,500

JOSHUA HUG has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 208,172 shares for an estimated $4,451,039 .

. MATTHEW B. OPPENHEIMER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 145,830 shares for an estimated $3,080,367 .

. ANKUR SINHA (Chief Product and Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,634 shares for an estimated $1,749,815 .

. SAEMA SOMALYA (CLCAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 46,958 shares for an estimated $977,957 .

. BORA CHUNG sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $295,880

PANKAJ SHARMA (Chief Business Officer) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $218,070

PHILLIP JOHN RIESE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $204,100 .

. LUKE TAVIS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,890 shares for an estimated $83,418.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RELY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $RELY stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RELY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RELY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RELY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RELY forecast page.

$RELY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RELY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RELY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Alex Markgraff from Keybanc set a target price of $27.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $26.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 02/20/2025

on 02/20/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 02/20/2025

on 02/20/2025 Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 02/20/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.