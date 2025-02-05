Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $PUBM Sells 24,891 Shares

Rajeev K. Goel, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $PUBM, sold 24,891 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $376,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 80.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,896 shares of this class of $PUBM stock.

$PUBM Insider Trading Activity

$PUBM insiders have traded $PUBM stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJEEV K. GOEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 192,261 shares for an estimated $2,893,102 .

. STEVEN PANTELICK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 75,638 shares for an estimated $1,122,769 .

. MUKUL KUMAR (PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 43,971 shares for an estimated $718,563 .

. PAULINA KLIMENKO (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,421 shares for an estimated $226,314 .

. AMAR K. GOEL (CHAIRMAN, CHIEF INNOVATION OFF) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,223 shares for an estimated $223,931 .

. ANDREW WOODS (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,699 shares for an estimated $217,713 .

. LISA GIMBEL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,912 shares for an estimated $86,914.

$PUBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $PUBM stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

