Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer & Pres of $HUBS Sells 2,383 Shares

Yamini Rangan, the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of $HUBS, sold 2,383 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $1,314,915. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 63,918 shares of this class of $HUBS stock.

$HUBS Insider Trading Activity

$HUBS insiders have traded $HUBS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN HALLIGAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $26,772,025 .

. KATHRYN BUEKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,359 shares for an estimated $5,872,385 .

. YAMINI RANGAN (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,733 shares for an estimated $4,232,366.

$HUBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of $HUBS stock to their portfolio, and 315 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HUBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUBS in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$HUBS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUBS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HUBS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $787.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $700.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $693.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $900.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a target price of $900.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $825.0 on 01/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.